BCA secretary retaliates after being terminated

BCA secretary Sanjay Kumar retaliated with an email to CEO Sudhir Kumar Jha after being served "cease to work" notice on allegations of conflict of interest. Although Kumar refrained to comment on the allegations, he stated that he's ready to defend himself in front of any committee or general body.

The Bihar Cricket Association seems to be trapped in a power tussle among its top tier of office bearers. The situation arose when BCA secretary Sanjay Kumar was issued a "cease to work" notice over allegations of conflict of interest.

Baffled with the sudden move, Kumar retaliated with an email addressing CEO Sudhir Kumar Jha questioning the use of the term "erstwhile secretary" to address him. Kumar pointed out that he was still in charge after being restrained from discharging his duties in the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"As it appears the general body in its meeting dated 31st January 2020 has been pleased to restrain me from discharging my duties as secretary, therefore I am still the secretary without any power, as such I should not be addressed as erstwhile secretary," the statement from Kumar read, reported TOI.

While Kumar refrained from commenting on the allegations levelled against him, he stated that he is up to defend himself in front of any committee or general body.

"Through your email, it has been stated that showcause notice shall be issued to me separately. Therefore I am not making any comment with respect of charges /allegation labeled against me in your email under reply. However I am ready to defend myself against any charges which could be/have been levelled against me before any committee and general body of BCA."