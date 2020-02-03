Umar Akmal facing punishment for misbehaving with staff during fitness test

Umar Akmal is likely to face punishment from the PCB he allegedly misbehaved with staff during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Umar is believed to have vented out in frustration during one test, and now finds himself facing a prospective axing from the domestic one-day cup.

According to a recent report, Akmal failed his fitness tests by significant margins and his behaviour fell short of the mark during the skin-fold test. The junior Akmal exposed himself completely in front of the trainer and is said to have asked him. "Where is the fat?"

His older brother, Kamran, believes it was simply a misunderstanding and that Umar did it in mischief. However, the PCB has confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that they are fully aware of the matter, and looking at potential punishments like axing him from the upcoming domestic one-day cup.

Earlier, Umar had fallen out with the PCB management on count of his fitness regimes under former head coach Mickey Arthur. That incident resulted in him being sent home on the eve of the Champions Trophy in 2017 after a failed fitness test.

Neither Akmal brothers have never quite bought into the importance of maintaining rigorous fitness standards. And for all the changes that new coach Misbah-ul-Haq has sought to bring since taking over from Arthur, the management remains committed to high fitness standards.