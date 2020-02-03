SL vs WI | Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer dropped; Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen recalled

West Indies have dropped the big-hitting duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis for the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka owing to failing fitness tests. Meanwhile, the trio of Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo and Fabian Allen have been recalled for the series that will commence on February 22.

Cricket West Indies (CWI), on Monday, dropped a bombshell, omitting the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, owing to the players failing to meet the required fitness standards. With 209 runs in 3 innings, Lewis was the highest run-getter for the Windies in the ODI series against Ireland last month, but Roger Harper, lead selector of CWI, confirmed that the two big-hitting batsmen came up short in the fitness, as a result of which they will not be partaking in the series.

“Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer missed out due to the fact that they came up short in the fitness test," Harper was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“They will be missed, Lewis was the team's best batsman in the recent Colonial Medical Insurance ODI Series against Ireland where he batted with great composure and proved the bedrock for the team's series win. Hetmyer appeared to be getting his act together and was an integral part of the team's batting group."

The squad also sees the return of the duo of Rovman Powell and Darren Bravo, both of who were in incredible form in the country’s domestic 50-over competition, return to the side, while it also sees the return of Fabian Allen, who has been missing from action since November due to an injury. Newcomers Brandon King and Hayden Walsh Jr retain their places in the squad, while Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the spirited Windies side that is coming on the back of whitewashing Ireland back home in January.

"Sri Lanka are a very good team in their own conditions. I do not expect it to be easy but our team has shown that it is very capable. These are the series we will have to win in order to move up the rankings.

"Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell owe their recall to their outstanding performance in the recent Colonial Medical Super50 tournament. Bravo brings good form, a renewed appetite for runs and lots of experience which will benefit the team tremendously. Powell, who is back from injury, will add batting firepower to the lineup, increase the team's bowling options and strengthen the fielding unit," Harper added.

The first of the three ODIs will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 22.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jnr.