Reports | Rohit Sharma ruled out of New Zealand ODIs and Tests with injury

Rohit Sharma, who suffered an injury during the fifth T20I at the Bay Oval, has been reportedly ruled out of the rest of the New Zealand tour. After the conclusion of the T20I series, New Zealand and India will play three ODIs, starting February 5, followed by a two-match Test series.

According to a report, revealed on Monday, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series due to a calf injury that he picked up in the final T20I game, on Sunday. Sharma was named the T20I captain after Virat Kohli was rested for the final T20I in Mount Maunganui.

Coming in to bat at 3, Sharma smashed a quickfire 41-ball 60* but had to walk out of the field due to a calf injury that he suffered while running for a quick single. In his absence, wicketkeeper KL Rahul was vested with captaincy duties. While BCCI hasn’t confirmed the status yet, according to a PTI report, Sharma will play no part in the rest of the series.

"He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

According to another report, opener Mayank Agarwal will be replacing the veteran batsman in the ODI squad. After whitewashing the hosts 5-0 in the T20I series, India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests, starting February 21.