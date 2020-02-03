Reports | CA and ECB yet to give green light to BCCI for 4-nation series

The four-nation Super Series, ideated by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, is yet to receive a go-ahead from Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board. If the BCCI gets the green light from its Australian and English counterparts, then the series will commence from the year 2021.

Only weeks into his new role, Sourav Ganguly had come up with the concept of a Super ODI series, to be played by four nations- India, England, Australia and another team. Following the ideation, the BCCI top-brass had meetings with their English and Australian counterparts, in December and January, respectively. While the ECB said it was “open to discussion” about it, CA chief Kevin Roberts left it at calling the idea an “innovative” one.

“We meet regularly with other leaders from the major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impact our sport. A four-nation tournament was raised at a meeting with the BCCI in December and we are open to discussions with other ICC members to see if this concept can develop”, the ECB had issued a statement in December.

“I think it’s an example of the innovative thinking coming out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president,” Kevin Roberts had said.

And now, according to a report by the IANS, the BCCI - who are yet to get the complete go-ahead from CA and ECB - still wishes to start the Super ODI series from 2021.

“We are looking at the 4-nation series and our officials have also had a word with the ECB officials in December as well as the Cricket Australia officials when they were here in January. But, there are certain reservations and issues that need sorting before we can go ahead and enter the next stage of planning. We may need to wait a little,” the source revealed.