Ravindra Jadeja has become more versatile as bowler, believes Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell has stated that Ravindra Jadeja has become a more versatile bowler in his own right and his fielding and batting prowess makes him a great addition to the squad. Chappell has also added that Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have also relished the faith placed in them as wicket-takers.

"While Indian spinners have to battle for a place in the various teams, all perform their role when they do play. The two wristspinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, have relished the faith placed in them as wicket-takers. Even Ravindra Jadeja has become a more versatile bowler, which, with his excellent fielding and confident batting makes him a great addition in any format," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPN Cricinfo.

"India now face the challenge of a tough Test series in New Zealand, where the home side are a hard team to beat. Nevertheless, Australia unearthed a few vulnerabilities in the New Zealand team that India too can exploit," he added.

After blanking New Zealand 5-0 in T20 series, India are on a mission to win a Test series in the country - after ending the 2014 series in a sad note. The fact that they have momentum on their side, it will be a good series to look forward to as Chappell does.

"There is also greater depth now in Indian cricket, and this applies to the fast-bowling stocks as well as the traditionally strong areas of batting and spin bowling. There are signs that young batsmen like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are maturing quickly, and this is not surprising, given when regularly see the high standards Kohli sets," Chappell wrote.

"It's not just the batsmen who have benefited from Kohli's leadership. While Jasprit Bumrah was an outstanding bowler from the time he arrived on the international scene, fast bowlers like Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have all blossomed from having the confidence of their captain."