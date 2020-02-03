Playing England will be like 'playing any other team', claims Quinton de Kock

Quinton De Kock, ahead of the ODIs, has played down the nerves as he gets ready to lead a young Proteas side who'll be bracing to challenge the mighty English team at home. De Kock believes that England's World Cup win doesn't change anything and said that he'll treat the game just like any other.

After the embarrassing series defeat in Tests, South Africa, led by newly-appointed skipper Quinton de Kock will square of against World Champions England in three ODIs, starting February 4th. The series will be England's first assignment since their World Cup triumph, but de Kock has played down the contest and has stated that the new-look South African side will treat the game like any other.

“It is just like playing any other team. Just because you have a World Cup doesn’t change anything. It is still the normal England team we will play against," de Kock was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“I remember last time they came here (in 2016) we did pretty well and won the series. So it doesn’t really matter if they are World Cup winners or not. It is the same as if we are playing Australia, India, Bangladesh, or whoever.”

South Africa has infused several new faces into the squad ahead of the ODI series, with both Kagiso Rabada and Faf du Plessis rested. Several new faces are expected to make their ODI debut for South Africa in the series, with youngster Janneman Malan all set to clinch his ODI cap to open the innings alongside skipper Quinton de Kock.

“We have new guys that have come in and they bring a lot of energy. We have guys who will potentially make their debut, so the team is very excited, we are in a rebuilding phase and we are looking forward to the next World Cup squad. We want to give opportunities to youngsters and help them grow as cricketers," said the Proteas skipper.

Furthermore, 27-year-old believes that it will be an arduous task for the Proteas to skittle the Englishmen, especially in ODIs, as the defending World Champions are brutes when it comes to limited-overs cricket. The Proteas skipper further went on to joke about how his side is thankful to not come up against Ben Stokes, who has been rested for the series.

“It’s always nice not to have to play against Ben Stokes, but they still have quality players. There are World Cup winners that are part of the squad and they have also got exciting young players."