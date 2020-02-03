Mustafizur Rahman needs to tweak technique before being considered for Tests again, reveals Russel Domingo

Bangladesh's Head Coach Russel Domingo has called for improvement in technical skills for fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman before the pacer could be considered for Test match cricket once again. Mustafizur's ordinary bowling record in Test Cricket has resulted in him being left out of the team's squad for the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, starting on February 7. The left-armer has been unable to replicate his One Day exploits in Tests and has managed to pick up just 28 scalps in 13 Tests.

"He has some work to do in Tests. I know Charl Langeveldt was busy working with him. Ottis (Gibson) will continue to do the work to get him to shape the ball into the right-hander. He has some technical work to do before he is seriously considered in Tests again," Domingo told reporters in Mirpur, reported Cricbuzz.

"Mustafizur knows he is under a bit of pressure, particularly in white-ball cricket. He is still our No. 1 bowler, with the most experience and skills. Performs really well under pressure. Bowlers in particular situations can come under some pressure like at the death or upfront. His form can fluctuate because it is a tough job. I have full confidence that he can get back in white-ball cricket."

Fast bowling has never been Bangladesh's friend and the lack of pacers in the country continues to haunt them, both at home and overseas. In their recent tour to India, the fast bowlers failed to bowl out India on every single occasion in the entire Test series. Domingo admitted that the team does not have many options at their disposal, but brought to the fore the name of Hasan Mahmud, who he believes can excel in all three formats.