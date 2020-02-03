MS Dhoni’s absence leaves it difficult for his comeback, urges Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev was adamant that MS Dhoni’s absence has hindered his chances of making a comeback into the national team following his 6-month sabbatical from the Indian team post the World Cup exit at the hands of New Zealand. Kapil has also admitted that there was still an IPL left for Dhoni to impress.

209 days since MS Dhoni made his last appearance for the Indian national team, doubts have arisen around his retirement from international cricket. After the turn of fans, Kapil Dev too, has echoed on the same thought, admitting that Dhoni’s absence has hindered his chances of making a comeback into the national team. Alongside that, the emergence of KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper in the Indian team and his form in T20Is has sealed the debate about a possible World Cup place in Australia.

The 38-year-old has not done any favours to himself by making him unavailable for selection. Kapil added that lack of appearance on the domestic circuit leaves Dhoni with only IPL to prove his form if he wants to make a comeback into the national team.

“If you haven’t played cricket for so long then I don’t think you can come back from anywhere. But he still has IPL, his form there’ll be important and selectors should see what is best for the country. Dhoni has done a lot for the country but when you don’t play for 6-7 months, you leave a doubt in everyone’s mind. And then that creates a lot of discussions which shouldn’t happen,” Kapil told ABP News.

While it is certain that the IPL is going to be an important tournament, Indian coach Ravi Shastri added that the players would want to prove their worth for a place in the World Cup. With Rahul becoming the mainstay wicketkeeper in the Indian team in T20Is, Rishabh Pant and Dhoni would be vying for the same spot come to this IPL.

“It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni’s form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided,” Shastri told IANS.