MS Dhoni the best captain India has seen, states Rohit Sharma

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma attested that MS Dhoni is the best that India has ever had and cited the 38-year-old's calm and composed nature as the reason for the latter's success. Rohit further lauded the way Dhoni handled youngsters and stated that newcomers often fed off the latter's trust.

When it was announced, back in 2007, that MS Dhoni was going to lead a young Indian side in the World T20, the expectations were pretty low, given the inexperience on both the captaincy and playing fronts. However, Dhoni made heads turn, remarkably leading the side to the title and since then, the 38-year-old has not looked back. Dhoni, post the World T20 win, also led India to their second-ever 50-over World Cup win in 2011, while also leading the team to victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma, who played a large portion of his career under the Ranchi man’s tutelage, described Dhoni as the 'best captain India has seen' and pointed towards the latter's calm and composed nature as the reason for his success.

“Whole India knows MS Dhoni is the one who has been like that. It has helped him to make such good decisions on the field and now you see he is the most successful Indian captain, having all three ICC Trophies with him and many IPL titles as well. He is the best captain India has seen and there is a reason behind it and that reason is him being calm and composed under pressure situation,” said Rohit on the Curly Tales Youtube channel.

A striking aspect of Dhoni's leadership has always been the way he's handled youngsters and Rohit pointed towards the same, stating that younger players in the team often fed off the trust and confidence the 38-year-old had in them. Several stars from the current team, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit himself, thrived under Dhoni's leadership and eventually matured into the stars they are today.

“I have seen him handle a lot of younger bowlers when they get under pressure, he goes around and puts his arm around their neck and talks to them what he needs to do and what not. You know when a younger player is being treated like that by the senior member of a team, you obviously feel confident and want to deliver for the team,” added Rohit.