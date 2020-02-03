Kyle Jarvis ruled out of one-off Test against Bangladesh

Last week, it was confirmed that Jarvis would miss out on playing in the second Test against Sri Lanka after sustaining a disc bulge. The player was "struggling with back movements due to lower back pain, muscle spasms and stiffness". An MRI scan confirmed a bulging disc and the 30-year-old will have further scans to assess his recovery in six weeks which, in turn, rules him out of the Bangladesh one-off Test, starting on February 22, in Dhaka.