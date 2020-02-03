Kyle Jarvis ruled out of one-off Test against Bangladesh
Today at 12:46 PM
Zimbabwe pacer Kyle Jarvis has been ruled out of the one-off Test in Bangladesh, which is scheduled later this month, due to a lower back injury he sustained during the first Test against Sri Lanka. The 30-year-old right-arm seamer was wicketless in the first game of the two-match Test series.
Last week, it was confirmed that Jarvis would miss out on playing in the second Test against Sri Lanka after sustaining a disc bulge. The player was "struggling with back movements due to lower back pain, muscle spasms and stiffness". An MRI scan confirmed a bulging disc and the 30-year-old will have further scans to assess his recovery in six weeks which, in turn, rules him out of the Bangladesh one-off Test, starting on February 22, in Dhaka.
Following that, Zimbabwe Cricket, on Sunday, released in a statement that Jarvis will undergo a period of rest to allow for the pain to recede before he starts physiotherapy. The management have called up leg-spinner Tinotendaa Mutombodzi as a replacement for the second Test at Harare. Mutombodzi is a bowling all-rounder who has played 24 limited-overs games, however, is uncapped in Test cricket.
The only Test in Dhaka will be followed by three ODIs and two T20Is.
