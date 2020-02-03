IND vs NZ | There have been what-ifs throughout my career, admits Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has revealed that there have been what-ifs for the entirety of his career and he understands the importance of seizing key moments. Taylor, an all-time great Kiwi batsman, praised Tim Seifert for seizing the opportunity with Kane Williamson not playing the last two T20Is of the series.

One of the finest, if not the finest, New Zealand batsmen in the last one decade, Ross Taylor has seen many ups and downs in his career, with his one-dimensional batting often led to questioning his quality. However, that mattered for a little as he kept on doing amazing things for New Zealand cricket, becoming their all-time highest Test run-scorer and turning himself into a beast in ODI formats too. However, what-ifs remain and Taylor knows about it.

"When I first played Twenty20 cricket, we used to play one game and think it would be a bit of warm-up for the one-dayers whereas it has turned into a pretty serious competition. But, no, it was evolved greatly and it's a honour and privilege to be the first one for New Zealand. I've played 100 games and there have been what-ifs throughout my career," Taylor said in the post-match conference, reported Cricinfo.

While New Zealand's many fralities came to the fore over the course of the five-match series, they can be content with the fact that in the form of Tim Seifert, they have probably unleashed a long-term option who can be useful in the middle overs. Taylor, however, stated that Seifert will have to learn to adapt to batting outside the top three once Williamson returns from injury.

"For him, he has taken his opportunity with Kane not going," Taylor said of Seifert. "When Kane does come back, him batting at No.4 or wherever he ends up batting, he has got to learn that role and put pressure on the incumbents. I thought he batted well and it would've been nice if we had held in a little bit longer. Not only with the bat, but with the gloves, and the way he patrols the outfield with the angles, he's getting better and better each day," Taylor added.