IND vs NZ | Lethal bowling attack and dominant batting line up turned India into a force, feels Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson is all praises for the Indian team, which completed a 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand, hailing their evolved bowling and batting line ups for the same. The former New Zealand coach also warned about the Test series pointing out how lethal the kiwis can be with the red ball at home.

India are off to a flier in, what can be termed as, the build up for the most-awaited Test series between India and New Zealand to end their long tour. The visitors whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0 in the recently concluded T20 series and are now heading into the three-match ODI rubber with all the weight behind them.

Black Caps head coach Mike Hesson was filled with praises of the dominant men in blue who clinched their first-ever T20 series victory in New Zealand. Hesson believes that India has developed a lethal bowling attack and a dominant batting line up which has made them a force to reckon in the World.

"India are far better side now at present and they are improving all the time. Their bowling attack now suits all conditions around the world because their bowlers, pacers and spinners, are so good. That's something they haven't always had," Hesson was quoted by TOI.

"And their batsmen's ability to play pace bowling has also got better the more they have toured. So this group of players is exceptionally talented group. This series' win will help them (for the World Cup in Australia later this year)."

The 45-year-old warned the visitors for the two match Test series, the most awaited fixture of the tour, pointing out the Kiwis’ potent bowling attack who have been in red hot form at home. Hesson shared that the Australia debacle has hurt the side and they are rearing to get back on winning ways.

"New Zealand had a poor tour of Australia and they would be hurt with that. But up to that point, their Test cricket was exceptional in the last 2-3 seasons, probably even longer.

"New Zealand know these conditions well. From a Test bowling point of view, if there is something in the surface, likes of Tim Southee will exploit it and Trent Boult should be back as well. Neil Wagner asks different questions too, so I am really looking forward to it.

"India will have an expectation of winning this Test series. But New Zealand is a very tough place to come and win Test matches. You cannot take anything for granted and I am sure India won't," said Hesson.