IND vs NZ | India penalised for slow over-rate for second time in as many matches

Today at 4:10 PM
After being penalised for slow over-rate for the first time in six years in Wellington, India have once again been fined 20% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate on Sunday. Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after taking time allowances into consideration.
After a streak of 264 matches since the Oval Test in August 2014, India had never maintained a slow over-rate, until the 4th T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. This was also the first such violation under Virat Kohli but lightening struck twice in two days with India being fined once again 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate. Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after Rohit Sharma’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a media release.
Considering Rohit Sharma was leading the side, even though KL Rahul stood for him when he picked up a calf strain, he had to face the match referee's sanction. Rohit pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, and hence there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra were the ones that leveled the charge.
