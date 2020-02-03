IND vs NZ | India penalised for slow over-rate for second time in as many matches

After a streak of 264 matches since the Oval Test in August 2014, India had never maintained a slow over-rate, until the 4th T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. This was also the first such violation under Virat Kohli but lightening struck twice in two days with India being fined once again 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate. Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after Rohit Sharma’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.