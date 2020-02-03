Important for Hardik Pandya to take time for recovery, advises Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan has advised all rounder Hardik Pandya to wait the recovery period out patiently and return to the field at his 100 per cent. The former India quick believes in India’s bench strength and that the talent pool will fill up for injured Pandya and Ishant Sharma against New Zealand.

Star all rounder Hardik Pandya has been sidelined by a lower back injury since the last four odd months and is rearing to return to the international stage but only to fail the fitness test. Pandya’s injury ruled him out of India A for the New Zealand tour before being ruled out of the New Zealand Test series.

Former pacer Zaheer Khan advised the young Baroda lad to patiently wait out the recovery period. Zaheer believes that it’s important how one comes back and not when. The 41-year-old shared that one has to bear the frustration of being sidelined from the game to get back to his 100% before returning.

"He should take time to come back, 120 per cent. When anyone goes through injuries, it's not about coming back. It's about how you come back. You have to be patient through that process, and listen to the team, which is around you in terms of support staff,” Zaheer was quoted by Sportstar as saying so.

“It's frustrating at times when you're away from the game, but it's very important to stay patient and do the right things, and just control the things which are in your control. It’s about listening to your body, getting 100 per cent and making it sure that you've ticked all the boxes,” he added.

The Delhi bowler, who is well known as the swing king of India, believes that the Indian bench strength is capable enough to fill in for Pandya and Ishant Sharma, who has also been ruled out of the series owing to injuries. Zaheer is impressed how capable the Indian side is to overcome unforeseen circumstances.

“It’s about putting up a team there together and that's the strength right now this Indian team has. The strength of any squad is seen with the bench strength as well. We are in a better position at the moment, where we have great talent of players, which is excellent. The roles are shared by different people,” he concluded.