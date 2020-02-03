ICC U19 World Cup | Australia clinch 5th place, Zimbabwe rout Scotland

An all-round effort from Tanveer Sangha, who took four for 41 and scored an unbeaten 46, helped Australia clinch a fifth place finish over Afghanistan in a thrilling last-over encounter. Elsewhere, Zimbabwe rode on fifties from Tadiwanashe Marumani and Milton Shumba to beat Scotland by 172 runs.

All-round Tanveer Sangha guides Australia home

Brief Scores: Afghanistan U19 191/7 in 50 overs (Farhan Zakhil 91*; Tanveer Sangha 4-41) lost to Australia U19 195/6 in 49.5 overs (Lachlan Hearne 48, Tanveer Sangha 46*; Jamshid Khan 2-28) by four wickets.

Chasing a meagre total of 192, Australia were off to reduced to three for two, before Sam Fanning and Lachlan Hearne put on 96 runs for the third wicket. A middle-order collapse followed and the Aussies were struggling at 123 for six in the 39th over, still needing another 69 runs for victory. Patrick Rowe (22* off 32) joined Sangha and took the Aussies close, before Sangha’s penultimate ball sixer clinched the deal.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan, who opted to bat first, got off to a slow start from the openers and never really recovered from it. Skipper Farhan Zakhil batted through and remained unbeaten on 91 from 132 balls, but the rest of the batsmen were left bamboozled by Sangha's googly, helping the leg-spinner to finish with figures of four for 41 in his ten overs.

Batsmen, Privilege Chesa fifer sets up easy win

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe U19 354/8 in 50 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 90; Ben Davidson 2-44) beat Scotland U19 182 in 33.4 overs (Daniel Cairns 58; Privilege Chesa 5-49) by 172 runs.

Zimbabwe’s 172-run margin of victory, helping them secure an 11th place in the tournament, came courtesy of their batting effort. Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani scored a stroke-filled 90 off 92 balls, while Milton Shumba (69) and Emmanuel Bawa (49) provided able support. Scotland used as many as eight bowlers but couldn’t prevent Zimbabwe from posting the highest total in this edition so far (354 for eight).

Chasing a mammoth score, Scotland were bundled out for only 182 in the 34th over. No.6 batsman, Daniel Cairns, top-scored with 58 runs off 80 balls, but his effort found no support, particularly in the face of a five-wicket haul from Chesa.