ICC T20I Rankings | KL Rahul claims second spot as Rohit Sharma breaks into top 10

India’s breakout star KL Rahul sealed his career-best T20I rankings as he finished second in its latest update as Rohit Sharma breaks into the top 10 after a long absence. Making a comeback, Jasprit Bumrah crept up to 11th position, jumping 26 places, as Yuzvendra Chahal finished 30th among bowlers.

As India completed a mighty 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand at home in the recently concluded T20 series, the stand out performers traded places in the latest update of the ICC T20 rankings. Man of the series and India’s breakout performer KL Rahul finished second in the list, his career-best ranking, as he amassed 224 runs in the 5 match rubber.

As Pakistan batter Babar Azam continued to top the list, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma broke into the top 10 batters after a prolonged absence. India skipper Virat Kohli held on to the ninth position while Shreyas Iyer jumped an overwhelming 63 places to finish 55th as Manish Pandey gained 12 spots to end up 58 in the list.

After a disappointing series against Sri Lanka, Jasprit Bumrah returned to rhythm against New Zealand as he jumped 26 places to grab the 11th spot among bowlers. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gained 10 places to grab the 30th spot while young tearaway Shardul Thakur jumped 35 places to 57th position after his 8 wickets in the series.

Newbie Navdeep Saini climbed 25 places to finish 71st after an impressive outing as veteran campaigner Ravindra Jadeja ended up at the 76th place in the list gaining 34 places in the course.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson’s tally of 160 runs in the first three encounters placed him 16th in the list, having gained six places while keeper-batsman Tim Seifert jumped from 73rd to 34th and experienced Ross Taylor climbed 11 spots to end up 39th after a gritty half-ton in his 100th T20I.