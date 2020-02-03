Hopeful of featuring in the next two T20 World Cups, says Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan has revealed that he is determined to prolong his limited-overs career, stating that he has plenty to offer for the Three Lions in the shorter formats. The World Cup-winning skipper attested that he is hopeful of featuring for the side in the next two T20 World Cups.

England skipper Eoin Morgan is all set to lead his World Cup winning side for the first time since their Lord's Triumph in July 2019, when the Blues will take the field against a new-look South African side on Tuesday. While there were speculations that Morgan might bid farewell to international cricket, the charismatic skipper, instead, has revealed that he is determined to prolong his limited-overs career, stating that he is hoping to feature in the next two T20 World Cups for the side.

"I haven't looked that far ahead. I'm looking at the next two t20 world cups and I feel I have enough to say I hope to be here for both. Often when you make a decision to stay on longer it's taken out of your hands, so I just want to focus on the next two t20 tournaments," Morgan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Further, Morgan believes that heading into the future, the side will stick to the mantra that landed them their maiden World Cup title, and revealed that the idea would be to have younger players striving to push the seniors in the side to get the best out of them.

"The next three world cups will be the same, stick to the process by which we are trying to get better the whole time, and that includes younger guys coming through to test older guys who hold the positions at the moment," the English skipper said.

The 33-year-old also expressed his delight over people referring to England as 'world champions' and attested that the triumph in 2019 has given the team the platform to build for the next cycle of ICC events.

"We don't call ourselves that. Everybody refers to us that, which is awesome. But our goal was to win the World Cup, we manage to achieve that and it was an unbelievable feeling. It has given us the platform to build for the next cycle."