MS Dhoni’s comeback unlikely having been away from the game for so long, attests Kapil Dev

"If you haven't played cricket for so long then I don't think you can come back from anywhere. But he still has IPL, his form there'll be important and selectors should see what is best for the country. Dhoni has done a lot for the country but when you don't play for 6-7 months, you leave a doubt in everyone's mind. And then that creates a lot of discussions which shouldn't happen," Kapil was quoted as saying by ABP News.