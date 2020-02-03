Concussion rules Will Pucovski out of England Lions tour

Will Pucovski, one of the most highly-rated young prospects in Australian cricket, has been ruled out of the remaining one-day games of the England Lions tour at the Gold Coast due to concussion. However, the youngster is optimistic about his return as he is confident of making a quick recovery.

The injury happened when he was batting at No.3 for the CA XI in their one-day match against the touring England Lions side. Pucovski was attempting a quick single when his bat got stuck in the turf next to the drop-in pitch at Metricon Stadium as he was completing the run. He then suffered a freakish tumble and smacked his helmet on the ground, the impact of which resulted in him sustaining a concussion.

"I remember what happened. Obviously my bat got stuck and I went tumbling over then smacked my head on the ground pretty hard. I'm a bit on-off. I feel alright for 15 minutes and then feel a bit average for another 15. I should hopefully be back in action pretty quickly though," Pucvoski told cricket.com.au, reported News 18.

The 22-year-old has had an extraordinary run of bad luck with head knocks, the first of which came during a game of Australian Rules football when he was a teenager. On top of this, he has also been hit by an errant ball during a net session, has knocked his head on the door at his home in Melbourne and been stuck on the helmet during matches for Victoria.