BBL 2019-20 | Glenn Maxwell, Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf named in team of the tournament

With just two games left for the conclusion of the ninth edition of the BBL - The Challenger on February 6 and the Grand Finale on February 8th - the coaches of all eight franchises in the tournament, on Monday, picked their team of the tournament. The team includes three players from Melbourne Stars, three from Adelaide Strikers, two players from Perth Scorchers and a player each from Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes. Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades, who finished 7th and 8th respectively, are the only two franchises to not have any players in the 2019/20 BBL Team of the Tournament.