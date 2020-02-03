BBL 2019-20 | Glenn Maxwell, Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf named in team of the tournament
Today at 12:33 PM
The eight coaches of the Big Bash League (BBL) franchises, on Monday, picked the team of the tournament, which featured T20 superstars Glenn Maxwell and Rashid Khan alongside ace debutant Haris Rauf. Breakthrough stars Jonathan Wells and Josh Inglis also found a place in the star-studded XI.
With just two games left for the conclusion of the ninth edition of the BBL - The Challenger on February 6 and the Grand Finale on February 8th - the coaches of all eight franchises in the tournament, on Monday, picked their team of the tournament. The team includes three players from Melbourne Stars, three from Adelaide Strikers, two players from Perth Scorchers and a player each from Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes. Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades, who finished 7th and 8th respectively, are the only two franchises to not have any players in the 2019/20 BBL Team of the Tournament.
Stars’ Marcus Stoinis, who amassed a staggering 607 runs in the group stages, and the Scorchers’ wicket-keeper Josh Inglis, who’s had a breakthrough season, scoring 405 runs at a Strike Rate of 154, have been chosen as openers, whilst Aussie veterans Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell complete the Top four. Strikers’ Jonathan Wells, who’s earned himself the ‘finisher’ tag due to his ice-cold batting, occupies the No.5 slot whilst Mitchell Marsh, who averaged close to 35 with the bat this season, finds the No.6 position in the team.
Sydney Sixers’ Tom Curran and Adelaide Strikers’ Rashid Khan occupy the No.7 and No.8 spots as the pace-bowling and spin-bowling all-rounders respectively, whilst the bowling line-up is completed by the trio of Daniel Sams, Peter Siddle and newcomer Haris Rauf, who bagged an incredible 58 wickets amongst them in the group stages.
BBL 2019-20 Team of the Tournament: BBL|09 Team of the tournament: Marcus Stoinis (Stars), Josh Inglis (Scorchers), Matthew Wade (Hurricanes), Glenn Maxwell (c, Stars), Jonathan Wells (Strikers), Mitch Marsh (Scorchers), Tom Curran (Sixers), Rashid Khan (Strikers), Daniel Sams (Thunder), Peter Siddle (Strikers), Haris Rauf (Stars).
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Haris Rauf
- Marcus Stoinis
- Glenn Maxwell
- Peter Siddle
- Rashid Khan
- Big Bash League
- Melbourne Stars
- Adelaide Strikers
- Perth Scorchers
- Hobart Hurricanes
- Sydney Sixers
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.