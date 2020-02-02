Twitter reacts to superman KL Rahul’s ‘Dhoni-esque’ effort to dismiss Tom Bruce

KL Rahul is a real asset for India, be it with the bat or behind the stumps, and today, again, he proved his worth as a keeper with a ‘Dhoni-esque’ effort to dismiss Tom Bruce. With that run-out, not only did he prove his worth but perhaps also cemented his spot as a keeper in the Indian team.

India, since the retirement of MS Dhoni, have been looking at the wrong end of the barrel for a replacement, in the form of Rishabh Pant. In the end, it was KL Rahul who has lived up to the promise of replacing the former Indian skipper behind the wickets, emulating the standards set by Dhoni himself. After his impressive stint in the ODI series against Australia earlier in the year, the right-hander Rahul continued to showcase his skills in the T20I series against New Zealand.

From plucking catches in mid-air to getting lightning-quick stumpings, in this series, the 27-year-old has shown that he has in him to be a long-term option for the Indian team. In the fifth T20I, nothing changed for the team and the fans, when a diving KL Rahul emulated both Dhoni and Superman in the same-go to dismiss Tom Bruce. This all was possible after Sanju Samson waited on the ball and unleashed a throw at the right end.

A rushing KL Rahul was able to collect the ball cleanly and just needed to get to the stump to dismiss Bruce and dent the home side’s batting order. And that was clearly what Rahul did, as with a nice pick-up and an extraordinary dive, he broke the stumps to catch the Kiwi player short of his crease.

Here's how people on Twitter reacted to the incident:

Tom Bruce gone. This wicket should go in the account of KL Rahul, who ran in speedily from behind the stumps to the stumps at striker's end to run the batsman out.

Third wicket gone for NZ. #INDvsNZ — Wesley00005 (@Wesley000051) February 2, 2020

KL Rahul is better Keeper than Pant.

Sanju Samson is better fielder than Pant.



Rishabh Pant : pic.twitter.com/8Joz0JsAiq — Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) February 2, 2020

Opening, middle order, wicket keeping and now captaining the team India, KL Rahul has all the solution. Somebody please take his blood sample, it might be used to develop vaccination against #coronarovirus .#INDvsNZ — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 2, 2020

#NZvIND Aaj KL Rahul me MSD ki jhalak dikhi .Bhut aage jayega ye bhi👍👍👍👍 — arpit mishra (@arpitm222) February 2, 2020

KL Rahul captaincy bhi kar lete ho...

Insaan ho ya johnny sins#KLRahul #NZvsIND — _shut.up_prashikkk_ (@boywithouthopes) February 2, 2020

Kl Rahul is a champion 🖤 @klrahul11 — sangram pawar (@_sangrampawar) February 2, 2020

If KL Rahul doesn't deserve Bharat Ratna, I don't knoe who does. — Ghar Se Bahot Dur (@SinhaSaahab_) February 2, 2020

If anyone had any doubts about KL Rahul behind the stumps, that effort to dismiss Tom Bruce just puts any debate to rest.#INDvsNZt20 — Akash Batra (@AkashBatra) February 2, 2020