Twitter reacts to Shivam Dube conceding 34 runs in an over to 'almost' equal Stuart Broad

Today at 3:51 PM
Shivam Dube, today, conceded 34 runs in one over to register the most expensive over by an Indian bowler and second most expensive in T20I cricket after Stuart Broad. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same and expressed their anger and displeasure on Dube conceding 34 runs in the only over he bowled.
Remembering Lord Binny
Shivam Dube is Stuart Binny with looks.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 2, 2020
Second most-expensive over in T20Is
Most expensive overs in T20Is:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 2, 2020
36 - Stuart Broad v Ind, 2007
34 - SHIVAM DUBE v NZ, TODAY
32 - Izatullah Dawlatzai v Eng, 2012
32 - Wayne Parnell v Eng, 2012
32 - Stuart Binny v WI, 2016
32 - Max O'Dowd v Scot, 2019 #NZvInd
Bad day for Shivam Dube
Ross Taylor doing a favor to #TeamIndia by ending Shivam Dube's career.— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 2, 2020
Career ending over by Shivam Dube, 34 runs in the over. This hitting by Ross Taylor reminded me of his against Shoaib Akhtar at the 2011 WC.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 2, 2020
Shivam Dube clearly doesn’t want a super over in todays match so decides to ease out chase for NZ.#NZvsIND— BF18 (@FffNeutral) February 2, 2020
Everyone was so wrong about Dube
1. What we expected from Shivam dube— भटकती आत्मा (@iamGuman) February 2, 2020
2. What we almost got.#NZvIND #Shivamdube pic.twitter.com/sHy9AZeniO
I want the names and addresses of people who have compared Shivam Dube to Yuvraj Singh.— Kunal Singh (@d_extrovert) February 2, 2020
HAHAHahaha
Shivam Dube, Dubey, Dube, all trending in India now... With just 6 legal deliveries, he got 3 trending topics— Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) February 2, 2020
Shivam Dube in International Cricket— Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) February 2, 2020
Can't Bat
Can't Bowl
Can't Field
Poor in all 3 departments, Too good choice for Batting all rounder slot.#NZvIND
Is it Binny in disguise
Shivam dube Stuart binny— Marwadi (@gaitonde07) February 2, 2020
34runs. 32runs.
🤝
🤝 rcb 🤝
🤝
Both playing for rcb at the time of holding this record. #NZvIND
#NZvIND— Yash (@YashdeVilliers) February 2, 2020
New Zealand in Shivam Dube's over: pic.twitter.com/Zm4kTPd0Hw
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Shivam Dube
- Yuvraj Singh
- Sanju Samson
- Kl Rahul
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.