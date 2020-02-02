 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Shivam Dube conceding 34 runs in an over to 'almost' equal Stuart Broad

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Shivam Dube conceding 34 runs in an over to 'almost' equal Stuart Broad

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:51 PM

    Shivam Dube, today, conceded 34 runs in one over to register the most expensive over by an Indian bowler and second most expensive in T20I cricket after Stuart Broad. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same and expressed their anger and displeasure on Dube conceding 34 runs in the only over he bowled.

    Remembering Lord Binny

    Second most-expensive over in T20Is

    Bad day for Shivam Dube

    Everyone was so wrong about Dube

    HAHAHahaha

    Is it Binny in disguise

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down