Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma limping off field due to calf injury

Today at 2:07 PM
Rohit Sharma, who is captaining India in the ongoing T20I between India and New Zealand, picked a calf injury while batting and retired hurt after adding 60 runs. The Indian fans on Twitter imploded and expressed their concern after watching Rohit Sharma limp off the field with pain in his calf.
That looks bad
February 2, 2020
A soft tissue injury can get troublesome #RohitSharma #NZvsIND— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) February 2, 2020
Bad news for Team India
Rohit Sharma leaves the field with some sort of discomfort in his calf. Shivam Dube comes out to bat #NZvIND— BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2020
He was in such good form
Rohit is in pain, he cannot run and he's going off the field ☹️#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #NZvIND— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 2, 2020
A huge blow for India #RohitSharma has walked out due to injury. We can only hope that he will be fit to play in the ODIs. #INDvsNZt20— saksham gupta (@saksh1998_gupta) February 2, 2020
• @ImRo45 leaves the field with some sort of discomfort in his calf 😢#NZvIND #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/YVxmegxDT1— Mumbai Indians TN (@MumbaiIndiansTN) February 2, 2020
Painful
Bad sunday #NZvIND— 👑thala /richey, (@filominalrichey) February 2, 2020
Injury @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/70TVQoz3is
Injuried Rohit > iyer + dube— BALA GB (@balagb17) February 2, 2020
The big question
#staraikelungal If Rohit not comes to field.. Who will captain India? Rahul??? Shreyas??— 🔥The Comrade🔥 (@im_theComrade) February 2, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Rohit Sharma
- Kl Rahul
- Shreyas Iyer
- Shivam Dube
- Jasprit Bumrah
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.