Twitter reacts to KL Rahul emulating Virat Kohli with ‘Nataraja’ shot against New Zealand

Once again, it was KL Rahul and a six over square leg. The only thing that was different the last time Rahul hit such a six was that the bowler was Tim Southee and the match was in the super over, with India needing 15 runs to secure victory. This time, the bowler was Scott Kuggeleijn and the ball was right in the slot for Rahul to unleash the pick-up shot. After two tight overs from New Zealand, and in particular, Scott Kuggeleijn, the Indian opener decided that enough was enough as he whacked the bowler over one of the shortest boundaries on the leg-side.