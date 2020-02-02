Twitter reacts to KL Rahul emulating Virat Kohli with ‘Nataraja’ shot against New Zealand

Today at 1:24 PM
KL Rahul's form has been ominous for the New Zealand side, and once again he hit a glorious six that emulated the likes of Virat Kohli and Kapil Dev - the ‘Nataraja’ shot that cleared the boundary with grace. Rahul, effortlessly with that shot, kept punishing the hosts for average bowling.
Once again, it was KL Rahul and a six over square leg. The only thing that was different the last time Rahul hit such a six was that the bowler was Tim Southee and the match was in the super over, with India needing 15 runs to secure victory. This time, the bowler was Scott Kuggeleijn and the ball was right in the slot for Rahul to unleash the pick-up shot. After two tight overs from New Zealand, and in particular, Scott Kuggeleijn, the Indian opener decided that enough was enough as he whacked the bowler over one of the shortest boundaries on the leg-side.
The reaction from Rohit Sharma was priceless as he went up to Rahul and acknowledged the glorious shot while the Karnataka lad was still recovering from the beautiful shot himself. It even prompted former Indian batsman VVS Laxman to utter, "What a special talent Rahul is." That was just how special the shot was from the Indian opener. With that, the away side also got to 50 runs on board, batting in a friendly track for the batters.
This shot also was awfully close to the one played by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. There, Kohli smashed Lahiru Kumara over the short boundary on the leg-side, while here, Rahul went bonkers to the same region against Kuggeleijn. It was Kohli emulating Kapil Dev in the first instance, and then today, it was Rahul emulating the Indian skipper, in a cycle of events.
Here's how people on Twitter are reacting on the incident:
What a beautiful shot!
February 2, 2020
February 2, 2020
Incredible
K L Rahul has crossed 200 runs in this series ..The most by an Indian batsman in bilateral T20I !🔥#INDvNZ #NZvIND #INDvsNZ#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/bUSLmjc8iW— Bharathi M Kumar (@BharathiKumar4) February 2, 2020
Fun fact- Kl Rahul has more no of shots in his store than Virat Kohli! Agree? #AskStar @StarSportsIndia— Ayush Rungta🇮🇳 (@Ayushrungta22) February 2, 2020
True
The way Rahul plays the pull shot, beautiful! #NZvIND 👌😃— Raj Kundalia (@raj_kundalia) February 2, 2020
February 2, 2020
