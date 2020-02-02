 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to flying Sanju Samson's extraordinary effort to stop a certain six

    Twitter reacts to flying Sanju Samson's extraordinary effort to stop a certain six

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:16 PM

    Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, its Sanju Samson at the boundary in Indian colours with an incredible save at cow-corner. The opener latched on to a ball that was heading for a six, caught it one-handed before throwing it back to play, thus, in the process, saving four valuable runs for India

    India’s fielding, of late, has been underwhelming and almost always a point of debate following every limited-over series. However, this time, the Indian team in the field for the fifth T20I threw everything they had to perform well and showcase their original selves. After KL Rahul’s amazing run-out to dismiss Tom Bruce early on in the innings, the other wicketkeeper in the Indian team, Sanju Samson, was waiting for his chance in the field. This was after he failed to showcase his batting prowess early on in the innings, scoring just two runs for the team. 

    In the eighth over of the innings, Ross Taylor lined himself up for a slog over cow corner and as intended, he did connect with a long-heave. However, just when he thought that the ball went beyond the boundary, there stood Sanju Samson. Samson leapt at the right time, caught the ball and released it back in double-quick time to get an amazing reception from the crowd. Further, the Indian players, including stand-in skipper KL Rahul, applauded the efforts of the right-hander who saved four valuable runs for the team after Taylor decided to up the ante.

