Twitter reacts to flying Sanju Samson's extraordinary effort to stop a certain six

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, its Sanju Samson at the boundary in Indian colours with an incredible save at cow-corner. The opener latched on to a ball that was heading for a six, caught it one-handed before throwing it back to play, thus, in the process, saving four valuable runs for India
India’s fielding, of late, has been underwhelming and almost always a point of debate following every limited-over series. However, this time, the Indian team in the field for the fifth T20I threw everything they had to perform well and showcase their original selves. After KL Rahul’s amazing run-out to dismiss Tom Bruce early on in the innings, the other wicketkeeper in the Indian team, Sanju Samson, was waiting for his chance in the field. This was after he failed to showcase his batting prowess early on in the innings, scoring just two runs for the team.
In the eighth over of the innings, Ross Taylor lined himself up for a slog over cow corner and as intended, he did connect with a long-heave. However, just when he thought that the ball went beyond the boundary, there stood Sanju Samson. Samson leapt at the right time, caught the ball and released it back in double-quick time to get an amazing reception from the crowd. Further, the Indian players, including stand-in skipper KL Rahul, applauded the efforts of the right-hander who saved four valuable runs for the team after Taylor decided to up the ante.
Man that Samson save at the boundary.. need a gif. Mad effort 10/10.— SMARFIST (@KharaabChai) February 2, 2020
How to save a six!— The Pinch Hitter (@LePinchHitter) February 2, 2020
Sanju Samson 👏 https://t.co/dTvQp52iQb
This Indian team is ridiculously good in the field, Sanju Samson 👏🏻#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND— Saad 🇵🇰 (@iSaadAwais22_) February 2, 2020
How good was that save from Sanju Samson! Brilliant.— Mukund Raichur (@mukundraichur) February 2, 2020
Sanju Super Samson! 😍#indiancricket #indiavsnewzealand @IamSanjuSamson #BCCI #Cricket— Shikhar Singh (@shikharsingh000) February 2, 2020
Jaddu has a new competitor now on the field Samson !!— Pradeep Singh Rajput (@PRajputsingh) February 2, 2020
Take a bow Sanju Samson .. the greatest save in the history of T20 cricket #INDvsNZ— AdsNerds.com (@adsnerds) February 2, 2020
How often do you see this in cricket? Sanju Samson, take a bow! 🔥 #NZvIND @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/CNGVX1f4vB— Ajay Parthasarathy (@iajay16) February 2, 2020
