Twitter reacts to flying Sanju Samson's extraordinary effort to stop a certain six

India’s fielding, of late, has been underwhelming and almost always a point of debate following every limited-over series. However, this time, the Indian team in the field for the fifth T20I threw everything they had to perform well and showcase their original selves. After KL Rahul’s amazing run-out to dismiss Tom Bruce early on in the innings, the other wicketkeeper in the Indian team, Sanju Samson, was waiting for his chance in the field. This was after he failed to showcase his batting prowess early on in the innings, scoring just two runs for the team.