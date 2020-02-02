Time for pain-free Mark Wood to bury his whites

‘If we can keep him pain-free he is our X factor bowler,’ said Ottis Gibson three years ago when England were to take on West Indies in what kick-started Mark Wood’s run in the English team. Three years down the line, it has not changed a bit, with England still needing to keep him pain-free.

Wrapped in cotton, a wounded Mark Wood walked out to speak following his heroics in the fourth Test against South Africa away from home. Meanwhile, back in Ashington, Northumberland, Wood’s parents and friends are waiting eagerly to listen to him talk following a marvellous performance, not his first for England.

The first words that the 30-year-old uttered were, “I was doubtful in the first morning, but I'm happy I did play now. I've had a lot of dark days, and thanks to Greggy, the physio, he patched me up good.” If there was any emotion that summed up Wood and the English management, it would be ‘mightily relieved.’ That was the first time the Englishman had played two Tests in a row since 2017, which was 36 months ago.

36 months went past quickly for England and very slowly for Wood, who claimed that those two matches had put brakes on his Test career. Travel back to 2015, a 25-year-old was claimed to be England’s potent weapon against Australia at home. It was also at the same time when a duo, the magical duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, were tying visitors in England to all kind of knots. It was only his fourth game, however, in the span of as many weeks; He was rushed and overloaded by the management to make his appearance against Australia at Lord’s.

"At least two Test matches - the Lord's Ashes Test of 2015 and the Trent Bridge South Africa Test of 2017 - hurt my career and probably took me backwards,” Wood admitted recalling back to that point in his career.

The Lord’s Test was the first incident in his career where he was asked, or ordered by the team to play in his fourth consecutive Test match. And the result showed immediately, with him picking up only one wicket in the first innings. By the time the second innings started, he was already on one foot. He played no further part in the game and subsequently the series. 107 overs - the amount of bowling he had done in his previous three Tests for England. 59 overs is what he bowled in Two Tests in the 2019-20 season.

Should he have played in the series before the third game, however, he would be a done product by now and would probably made his presence known in the medical bench. Greggy, as he addressed, had worked tremendously on him to make him fit for the fourth Test, but the question beckons: what the management want from Wood right now? Another injury?

A body as frail as a glass piece on the edge of the table, a biscuit that is just seconds dipped into a cup of tea. You know what is about to happen next, right? Exactly. With such a body, the last thing England would want to do to him is to shatter his fitness and his confidence, or whichever they can shatter first. Have we seen such injury-prone players before? Ah well, Bhuvaneshar Kumar!

You'd think he has two options. One pretty straightforward, which is work hard on his fitness so that he can continue to play Tests for England in the future. And the other is to stop playing for England in the Test format, by announcing retirement. A retirement which would help not only England but will improve the impact that he can have on the team in limited-overs, where he has had an extended run in the Blues. Time for the selectors to wake up and look at the signs engraved in the Weak ‘Wood’ body. As a ‘weak-wood,’ they will need plenty of support to stop them from bending and snapping.

In Wood’s own words, overplaying him will take his career backwards, and where do England go from there? Well, read the sentence again. Two impressive columns for Wood when he has played with or under Joe Root, in both ODI and Test, but which one should they consider? For Chris Silverwood, only one of them will pay dividends and that is the limited-overs format. If I were you, and by you, I mean the English management, the choice would be a no-brainer, for Wood’s glorious times have come in the limited-overs format.

Oh, did I mention it? He was influential in England’s maiden World Cup victory. I don’t think it was stressed upon so much while addressing the reason for his injury. In the last two years, the gifted bowler has played exactly THREE Tests. Meanwhile, in the limited-overs format, he has played 32 games, 31 of them where he has bowled. 32 against three is kind of a stupid comparison, that is exactly where I bring in the argument that if he can play 32 in ODIs, why would the board be stupid enough to risk him for three.

2019, the year of white-ball:

© ESPNCricinfo

In 2019, the 30-year-old pacer was England’s leading wicket-taker with the white-ball, more wickets than his closest competitor Adil Rashid, who has 24 wickets. Jofra Archer, who was hailed by the English fans, too, falls well below his pace-compatriot Mark Wood. Very often, he has been the ‘answer’ to Eoin Morgan’s prayers, and in many ways, has been a blessing with the white ball. If you need a comparison, he is like Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli and India; he is that effective. Take him away from the cruelty of Test matches, where one has to farm their way over five days and put him where it matters - with the white ball.

What about his numbers in Tests is a genuine question when comparing his influence on the two formats. Well, the numbers have exceeded the limited over ones. However, once again, the point is not just statistics, it is a mix of biology and history mixed in England’s cricketing manual. 12 Tests in a year, 60 days of gruelling cricket, 450 overs of play in five days of a Test match. Compare that to the limited-overs, the lanky pacer would have completed his quota in 45 games, even better, 112 overs in T20 cricket. Ah, the times. And, influence could and would only be applicable if he is fit throughout a season, making limited-overs his ode.

On T20s, he has played only three in the last two years, picking up 6 wickets in those games. So England, if you are looking at his numbers, also look at what a fit Mark Wood can do, because if you keep playing him in the Tests, you will never get the best out of him.

“I want to affect games of cricket for England, it would mean a hell of a lot to me. It’s something you aspire to do, affect games,” said Wood after the Test series victory over South Africa. And if you actually want to make an impact Woody, you better swap the whites, cause the Blue jersey looks good on you.