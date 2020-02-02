SA vs ENG | Quinton de Kock is mature player with great understanding of game, attests David Miller

David Miller has heaped praise on his new ODI skipper Quinton de Kock sharing that the wicket keeper enjoys his game and his cool and mature mind will be a great asset. Miller looks forward to the youngsters in the side who are oozing with energy and have an eagerness to learn.

After a rather subdued performance in the Test series, which was clunched by England 3-1, South Africa look to bounce back ahead of the three match ODI rubber against the World Champions. The Proteas go into the series with a young side led by Quinton de Kock and veteran South Africa batsman David Miller lauded his new skipper with praise hailing his mature and cool mind as an asset to the side. Miller believes that in his seven year long career, the 27 year old is ready to lead the young side in a difficult situation as such.

"Quinny and I have come a long way. I'd never met him before playing for South Africa, and our relationship has got stronger and stronger. As everyone knows, Quinny is Quinny. He's an unbelievable performer, thinks about things very simply, but at the same time, I genuinely think as he's got older - he's 27 now, he's not a young whipper-snapper, he's actually a mature, proper senior player, and I really feel he's got a great feel on the ground, during the game he's got a great understanding of the game. There's a calmness to him that comes with that. He oozes enjoying the game and I think that's a great asset that he has," Miller was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The destructive batsman is excited to watch the young talents in the side take the field and make their mark on the international stage. Miller believes that their energy and eagerness to learn will take them a long way in Proteas colours as he hopes that new combination will finally bring an end to long stretched woes of the side.

"I saw the squad come out and it was not the normal squad that everyone's used to seeing. It's refreshing, seeing it from Australia, and thinking it's a new start. Teams go up and down ... I personally don't enjoy the fact we're just building for something. At the end of the day, international cricket you need to perform, regardless of going through youngsters, and so on. Guys need to come in and learn as quick as possible," he said.

"I mentioned it before, when we played the T20s in India, we're here to win. We're not here to see how things go. It's an exciting time to be in South African cricket, there's a lot going on, but the guys have got a lot of energy, they're willing to learn, and having the management we do, that have played a lot of cricket, it's a good combination."