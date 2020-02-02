NZ v IND | Impressive on India's part to beat New Zealand without some key players, states Ross Taylor

Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has reserved rich praise for the Indian side, who whitewashed them 0-5 in the five-match T20I series even in the absence of a couple of key players. India won the final match of the series at the Bay Oval in Tauranga by seven runs on Sunday.

Despite a heartbreaking loss in the World Cup final in July, the months that followed were good times for Kiwi cricket. Until, of course, they travelled to face their neighbours Australia in a three-match Test series. Plagued by injuries to nearly the entire bowling attack, the Black Caps suffered a 0-3 whitewash against the Aussies.

However, the forgettable phase has stayed with them even in the New Year as they went down to India in all the T20 matches. Veteran Taylor — who played his 100th T20I for his country on Sunday — was all praise for the impressive visitors, but expressed hope that his side can still beat India in a big tournament, much like they did in the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup last year.

"More often than not it's tough to win away from home but to come over here with a couple of their star players missing that would add a different balance to their side, I'm sure it was very good for Indian cricket. I probably say this - we were completely outplayed in the series last year and we came back and won that semi-final in the World Cup. Whenever we play India in a T20I game, we know we'll be it'll be uphill but we know we can still beat them when it counts hopefully,” Taylor said in the post-match press conference, reported Cricbuzz.

Though the final scoreline reads 0-5 in India’s favour, at least three of the five matches went down to the wire, with the Kiwis losing the third and fourth matches in the Super Over. Taylor rightly noted that it was impossible to give the current Indian side a sniff and expect to get away with it.

“When you are up against a world-class side like India, we've played a lot worse and got better results than this. That in itself is quite tough to deal with when you've been put into these situations more often than not, you got to learn a lot quicker than we are at the moment with both bat and ball. And until then we'll get similar results. You can't give this Indian side an inch and we gave them a lot more than that and they took advantage of that,” Taylor added.