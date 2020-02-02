Most capped Test player among all members to become chief selector, clarifies Sourav Ganguly

Today at 9:15 AM
Sourav Ganguly has clarified that the chief selector in the panel responsibility will be entrusted on the man with most Test caps, quashing the rumours of seniority being prioritized. The newly-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be responsible for picking India's new set of selectors.
After much speculation and deliberations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally revealed the names of India’s new Cricket Advisory Committee. While Madal Lal and Sulakshan Naik’s names were already confirmed, Rudra Pratap Singh is the only name to have come out of the blue. The three-member committee will have their first task cut out, with applications of many high-profile Indian cricketers landing in BCCI office for the post of national selector. While the rumours were that the most senior member in the selection panel will be handed over the chairman responsibility, Ganguly clarified that is not the case.
“It will be the one with the most Tests," Ganguly told Hindustan Times.
There have been a host of former Indian cricketers like Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Nayan Mongia, Chetan Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Abey Kuruvilla have applied for the position but it seems like BCCI will keep the zonal representation in mind. That might cause confusion for the likes of Ajit Agarkar and Abey Kuruvilla considering Jatin Paranjpe is already a selector from West Zone. However, a BCCI official feels every one stands a chance.
"We shall see. India is a vast country, so we will try and keep zones in mind. But everyone who has applied and meets the given criteria, stands a chance,” a BCCI source said.
