Most capped Test player among all members to become chief selector, clarifies Sourav Ganguly

After much speculation and deliberations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally revealed the names of India’s new Cricket Advisory Committee. While Madal Lal and Sulakshan Naik’s names were already confirmed, Rudra Pratap Singh is the only name to have come out of the blue. The three-member committee will have their first task cut out, with applications of many high-profile Indian cricketers landing in BCCI office for the post of national selector. While the rumours were that the most senior member in the selection panel will be handed over the chairman responsibility, Ganguly clarified that is not the case.