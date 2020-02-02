IOA requests Sourav Ganguly to be Team India ambassador for Tokyo Olympics

Today at 9:30 PM
The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) General Secretary Rajeev Mehta has requested BCCI President and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly to be the Goodwill Ambassador of Team India to the Olympic Games later this year. The Games will be held in Tokyo, Japan, between July 24 and August 9.
Ganguly, who once led the Indian cricket team in exemplary fashion, was appointed head of the national cricket board — the BCCI — on October 23, last year. Over the years, the 47-year-old has helped boost both cricket and football — by associating with ATK in the ISL — while also garnering nation-wide and global respect from the youngsters.
Thus, owing to his service to the country, Indian Olympics Association (IOA) General Secretary Rajeev Mehta, in a written letter, requested Ganguly to be the Goodwill Ambassador of Team India to the Olympic Games that will be held later this year.
“You are an inspiration for a billion people, especially the youth. As an administrator you have always nurtured young talent. We are hopeful that your association with Team India to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be a boost for our young athletes and a privilege for the Olympic movement in India. We hope you will generously extend your support for Team India to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the letter read, reported News18.
At the previous edition in Rio four years ago, the IOA had named the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, actor Salman Khan, and music composer A.R. Rahman as the Goodwill Ambassadors.
