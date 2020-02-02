IND W vs AUS W | Ellyse Perry’s all-round performance seal an untidy Aussie win

India women falter against Australia women in their second match of the tri-series as the Kangaroos chased down a paltry 103 in 18.5 overs. Smriti Mandhana’s 35 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 28 propelled India to 103 before Ellyse Perry’s 49 saw Australia over the line after some early jolts.

After the first round of fixtures in the tri series between India, Australia and England women, all three sides stand with equal points having won one match each. Australia women lead the race with a net run rate of 0.22 while India and England stand at two and three respectively.

After a convincing win against England in the opening fixture of the tri series, Indian women faltered in Canberra as Australia secured a not so convincing four-wicket win. Batting first, the women in blue were off to a shaky start losing two wickets on 16 before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (28) and opener Smriti Mandhana (35) steadied the ship. While Mandhana top scored for the Indian side, she looked rusty while wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

But Aussie all rounder Ellyse Perry’s pace and bounce proved too hot to handle for the visitors who were bowled out for a paltry 103. Perry, who scalped 4 wickets, was ably supported by Tayla Vlaemink, who achieved her career best figures of 3 for 13, to contain the inexperienced Indian line up.

Off to chase a below par total, the Australia women almost made a mess of it as they were reduced to 30 for 3 in the powerplay courtesy a disciplined bowling effort led by Rajeshwari Gaikwad, who ended up two wickets. It was then that star with ball for Australia, legendary all rounder Perry stepped up to steady the ship with a fighting knock of 49 off 47 balls.

Perry played a patient knock but perished trying to finish the game in a hurry but Nicola Carey (9*) and Annabel Sutherland (1*) made sure that the game isn’t drawn to the final over. The Aussies chased down the total with 7 balls to spare as Perry’s all round performance kept their hopes in the tri series alive.