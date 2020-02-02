IND vs NZ | Kane Williamson perfect man to lead New Zealand, attests Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who was rested for the fifth T20I at the Bay Oval, batted for Kane Williamson the leader and attested that the 29-year-old is the ‘perfect man’ to take the Kiwis forward. Williamson, owing to a shoulder injury, has missed the last two T20Is of the series, which the hosts lost 5-0.

Having led the team to a Final in his maiden World Cup and having helped them climb to second spot in the Test rankings, Kane Williamson, ever since taking over from Brendon McCullum, has done an exceptional job in taking New Zealand cricket forward, more often than not leading them from the front. However, his leadership came under fire after the Hamilton choke-job, with people questioning the team’s intent, application and desire to win matches.

But one person who firmly believes in Kane Williamson the leader is Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who featured in the same U19 World Cup as the Kiwi skipper back in 2008. Speaking post the series win, Kohli batted for Williamson’s captaincy and leadership and stated that the 29-year-old is the ‘perfect, perfect man’ to take New Zealand cricket forward.

“Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

“He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against.”

The duo, in the second innings of the match, were seen sitting together and having chat at the boundary line, a moment which invoked curiosity amongst the commentators and fans. The Indian skipper revealed that through the conversation, he understood that both him and Williamson share similar mindsets and philosophies, despite hailing from different parts of the world.

“Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language.”

Whilst both the captains sat out the fifth T20I owing to different reasons, the duo is expected to lead their respective sides in the first of the three ODIs at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 5.