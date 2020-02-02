IND vs NZ | If you give India a sniff, they take it with both hands, reveals Tim Southee

Tim Southee, who was captaining the Kiwi side, admits that his side only needs to do small things better and there wasn't a massive gap after the series defeat against India. He also admitted that the side was unfortunate to end on the wrong side again in T20Is after two super-over losses.

After beating the Kiwis in the first four T20I, with one hand on the trophy, Indian skipper Virat Kohli rested himself for the decider. On the other end, pacer Tim Southee continued as the skipper of the home side, with Kane Williamson continuing to miss out from action following the third T20I. For New Zealand, the series just turned from bad to worse, as India completed an incredible haul with a whitewash over the hosts in the five-match T20I series.

Following the fifth straight loss against India, New Zealand's stand-in skipper Southee- admitted that the Indian team can capitalise on the smallest of chances after the home side went crashing down.

"It's another close one, unfortunately on the wrong side again. If you give them a sniff, they take it with both hands. I don't think it's a massive gap, the scoreline does suggest that, but only need to do the small things better," said Southee in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

New Zealand from being in a promising position with 51 runs of 48 balls lost the game against by seven runs, thanks to their incredible collapse. Navdeep Saini, who was brought in to bowl in the 13th over, turned the game in India’s favour by taking Seifert's wicket giving away just 3 runs. From there on the Kiwis went for a free fall with Shardul Thakur ending things for the home side. However, Southee was hopeful that the ODI format could bring about a change in luck for the hosts.

"The ODI's are a different format, new personnel come in and it is a format where we have done well," added Southee.

The three-match ODI series starting on February 5 in Hamilton, with Kane Williamson, set to step back into the playing XI after missing on the final two T20I games.