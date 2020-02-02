IND vs NZ | Hopeful that Rohit Sharma will be back for ODI series, says KL Rahul

Following India’s whitewash over New Zealand, stand-in skipper KL Rahul said that he was hopeful of Rohit Sharma returning to the team in a couple of days after he limped off the ground during the first innings with a calf issue. Rahul also said that he was happy with his current role in the team.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul was a happy man after taking charge of the Indian team for the first time in his career. However, the biggest concern for India during the course of the game was the injury scare to the opener Rohit Sharma. The Indian opener limped away from the pitch with an apparent calf-injury as confirmed by the BCCI.

Rahul, after the game, confirmed that the 32-year-old would be back in a couple of days, playing down a major injury concern for team India, ahead of the ODI series.

“It is unfortunate what happened with Rohit, but hopefully he'll be fine in a couple of days,” Rahul confirmed in the post-match presentation.

Rahul also was also happy with his form after coming in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant as a wicketkeeper-batsman. In his role as a keeper-batsman, not only did Rahul meet the expectations, but also exceeded it with his nifty glove-work and consistency with the bat. The 27-year-old was also named as the Man of the Series for scoring 224 runs in five innings with the bat.

“We came up with answers from every situation and it is a great result for me and the side. I am batting really well now and I am happy to do the roles I am doing for my side. Not thinking too much about the T20 World Cup at the moment, but hopefully, I can continue batting this way,” he added.

“I think it is a winning habit that we have cultivated wherein we want to win every time we step onto the ground.”