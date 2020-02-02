IND vs NZ | Current Indian team is a dream for captains and coaches, claims KL Rahul

Following India’s whitewash against New Zealand, Man of the Series and stand-in skipper KL Rahul stated that the current Indian team is a dream for captains and coaches thanks to the incredible talent in the XI. Rahul also talked about how the series was good preparation for the WT20 in Australia.

India, right from the top, are stacked up with superstars such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Rahul himself, while with the ball, also have the wizardry of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and now, Navdeep Saini. And following the team's success against New Zealand away from home, KL Rahul, who was in fine form in the series, with both bat and gloves, admitted that the current Indian team is a dream for any captain and coach in the world, thanks to its perfect balance.

“This team is a coach’s and captain’s dream. We are enjoying playing alongside each other, we are aggressive in our mind but we want to enjoy the challenge despite the result giving it all for India. It is a proud feeling for all of us to represent the country,” said Rahul in the post-match press conference.

Rahul, who was the stand-in captain today in the absence of Kohli, who was rested, and Rohit, who was injured, further admitted that it was a special feeling to captain the national side. When it comes to inspiration in the dressing room, the 27-year-old revealed that the team does not have to look beyond Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah, all three of who have been instrumental to the side's success in the past few years. Mental fitness, according to Rahul, is also as equally important as physical fitness in an age where there is a jam-packed calendar for cricketers.

“Special feeling to lead the side, it is my second dream, with the first representing the country. Every day I wake up, I have been thrown a new responsibility, loving the challenge. It was great to see how the young side responded without Virat and Rohit in the park. All 11 were involved throughout the game and that will help us improve in the future.

“When you have big players in the dressing room, you don’t have to look far off for inspiration. We help each other out with a common goal, that is to win games for the country. World Cup is at the back of our minds, and all of this is preparation for Australia.”

Ahead of the ODI series, Rahul believes that the T20I series triumph would give the team an immense boost, a series which saw three tight finishes in the last three games, two of which were decided in the Super Over.

“So many positives throughout the series, every time we have been challenged, pushed as a team. Every time we have been questioned, we have come back with answers in the series, which is the biggest takeaway from New Zealand. Not to forget that we are playing so many games in the current calendar, needing both physical fitness and mental fitness. I have not thought about it yet, winning 5-0 in New Zealand does not happen every time. We will relax for the next two days before looking at the ODIs.,” he concluded