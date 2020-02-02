IND vs NZ | Conversation with team was to find ways to win against New Zealand, admits Virat Kohli

New Zealand have been the perfect nemesis for the Indian team in T20Is, which also was the exact conversation that Virat Kohli had with the team ahead of the series, to find ways to win against them. Kohli also admitted that it was about laying vision for the young players to take the mantle ahead.

At 2-0 in the series, the series was far from being a straight forward victory for Virat Kohli and co in New Zealand. In the past, the team has suffered heavily against the Kiwi side in New Zealand, with a 2-1 series loss last time they played and having not won a T20I series in the country in the past. Kohli’s conversation ahead of the series and in particular, the last three games, was to find ways to win against New Zealand.

It was visible at the beginning of the third T20I when India came back late in the death to take the game to the super over where they posted a comfortable victory. The fourth T20I had a similar tempo, with India taking the game once again to the super over, before scripting another win. And in the final game, without skipper Virat Kohli, India had to dig deep with the bat to post 163 on the board.

“All of us are really proud of the way we've played this series. I think the conversation we had was to always look to find ways to win. When it comes out, it feels nice,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

The game was far from won when India posted 163, with Tim Seifert-Ross Taylor partnership threatening to take it away from the visitors. However, in the final overs, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini who put the final brakes, giving India their fifth consecutive T20I victory over New Zealand.

“There were all these young guys playing well and handling the pressure. That gives me a lot of pleasure watching from the outside and they will take this momentum going forward for many years. Basically it is all about laying the vision in front of the boys, the way you think, prepare.

“The guys are taking notice of it and they realize that the team needs 120% from them every time. Because only then you will find ways to win,” the skipper signed off.