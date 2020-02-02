IND vs NZ | Can’t even imagine what it would have felt like in World Cup final, shares Tim Seifert

New Zealand glovesman Tim Seifert, while expressing his frustration on second super over loss in three days, has shared that his heart goes to the players who lost the World Cup final in a bizarre fashion, via a boundary count rule. Seifert hoped that these lessons would prove helpful in the future.

It looks like New Zealand wicket keeper Tim Seifert is yet to overcome the second straight super over loss to India in Hamilton after he played a valiant knock to take his side to the very doorstep of victory. Seifert’s resilient 57 off 39 balls proved unable to take the Kiwis over the line as the glovesman wasn’t able to finish the game.

The Black Caps failed to score 12 runs off 14 balls with experienced campaigner like Ross Taylor and a set batsman Seifert in the middle, thus the frustration of the youngster. He had a second chance at playing the hero in the Super Over, but was dropped twice, then caught on the third attempt, and the wicketkeeper was left agonising over what could have been.

"Well, it's quite hard without swearing, to be honest," Seifert was quoted by NZ Herald.

Seifert shared that he can’t even imagine losing a World Cup final in such fashion, which they lost on boundary count after ending up all square against England in the super over. The young batter hoped that it will serve as a lesson for the future, in case they end up in yet another super over. The loss in Hamilton was the Kiwis’ seventh loss on the trot across formats.

"It's a gut-punch for me, and I wasn't even involved in the World Cup, so I can't imagine what it feels for the boys who were at the World Cup," Seifert said, referring to the unfortunate Black Caps players who have now been involved in four Super Over defeats in the past six months.

"It's one of those games in which anything could have happened, and I'm not quite sure what to say. Losing back-to-back games when we should have won them - if we learn from that, and we win those scenarios at the World Cup, then it's great learning for us."