How are India still only No.5 in T20 rankings, asks Harsha Bhogle

Prominent cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle has expressed surprise at India still being ranked at No.5 in the official ICC T20 charts despite their excellent run in recent months. Apart from a 1-1 draw to South Africa at home, India have won five T20I series’ since the World Cup.

Ever since the heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup last year in England, the Men in Blue have been on a roll in limited-overs cricket, dishing out a whitewash to the Caribbeans on their turf, before winning 2-1 against Bangladesh and West Indies at home. They then beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a three-match series — one match being washed out — before travelling to New Zealand and winning 5-0.

In between, there was a lone drawn series against the Proteas, with the opener also being washed out. Despite their record of 15 wins and three losses in 20 matches, India still remain at No.5 in the ICC table. Commentator Harsha Bhogle questioned the ranking system and said that he wondered how a team like India was ranked as low as number five.

“Remember too, against South Africa, the first game was washed out. India won the second. Virat Kohli won the toss in Bangalore — a chasing ground — and opted to bat — like Rohit did today — and it didn’t work out. I’m looking at those and wondering how India are No.5!” Bhogle said on Cricbuzz Live.

The Men in Blue, however, are expected to rise up in the rankings after their 5-0 routing of the Kiwis.