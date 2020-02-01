Zimbabwe players to face salary cuts after Sri lanka Tests

Today at 2:50 PM
Zimbabwe cricketers will have a cut in their salaries following their two-match Test series against Sri lanka. Zimbabwe, who lost their first Test against the Lankans, came back strongly in the second Test and drew the Test despite the fact that they will have to face a salary problem.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned all Zimbabwe teams from participating in any international competition because of the government interference in the national board and that led to the ICC stopping all the funds to the Zimbabwe cricket during the ban period. However, as things returned to normal, the ban was lifted by the ICC in October 2019. The ban also stopped Zimbabwe from playing the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup to be held this year in Australia.
“It can’t be business as usual it’s on-going process. But yes, we will have to cut back, it can’t be business as usual. Obviously it’s a bit touchy subject, But I will assume everyone will accept it. We will rather make sacrifices today and survive tomorrow. It’s bring and take, a bargaining process,” Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said, given the financial crunch the team faced, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.
For several years monetary troubles have been faced by Zimbabwe Cricket, which has led to cricketers leaving Zimbabwe regularly to carve cricket careers elsewhere. Although a grant of USD 94 million for an eight-year period starting from 2017 were allotted to Zimbabwe by the ICC, Mukhlani revealed that there has been reduced financial help from ICC in other areas.
