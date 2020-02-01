Will continue playing for Adelaide as long as club needs me, reveals Rashid Khan

Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan shared that he will play for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL as long as they need him as he stands a game away from finishing his contract. Rashid conceded that the Strikers are a family and added that the club's environment is perfect for any player to thrive in.

A spin sensation from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan is a well sought out commodity in franchise cricket and with him just a game away from his Big Bash League (BBL) contract expiry, the Australian franchises will all be looking to rope in his services. Rashid is the most successful bowler in the BBL since he joined, having scalped an overwhelming 55 wickets in just 39 games.

Rashid, who guided the Strikers to their first title in his debut season, shared that he looks to continue with the side as long as they need him. The Afghan prodigy conceded that he is very happy in the blue of the Strikers and is in no mood to leave the Adelaide Oval.

"I'm quite happy playing for Adelaide, and I'll be playing here as long they need me and they want me," Rashid told cricket.com.au.

"I've been approached by a few teams this year, but I would love to play for Adelaide as long as they will have me.

"Adelaide is one of my favourite grounds, and playing seven (regular season) games a year here for the Adelaide Strikers with the support you get from the crowd, it's wonderful."

The No.1 T20 bowler in the world hailed the team environment in Adelaide as perfect for players to thrive and put up match-winning performances. Rashid also shared that support staff are nice and further attested that the Strikers are a family. The Strikers have won 22 of the 39 games in which the Afghanistan leggie has featured for them.

"It's more than a family. I've met some of the best people, I feel very relaxed and feel like I'm at home," he said.

"Everyone is so nice and so good to me – the players, the coaching staff, the fans. It has been incredible so far. I absolutely love it, and the best thing is we have almost the same team. We don't have too many changes from the last three years, and it's all about the combination.

"Once you have that combination, and you have that team environment which is the same from the last few years, that gives the team to best opportunity to go ahead and win games,” the 21-year-old signed off.