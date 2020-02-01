Waiting for India to play a series in Pakistan, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi believes that the security in Pakistan is as good as it has ever been and stated that he wishes to see India visit Pakistan and play a series in the country. The Men in Blue last toured Pakistan in 2006, where they played three Tests and five ODIs.

History was made on December 11, 2019, when Sri Lanka and Pakistan squared off against each other in Rawalpindi, as the match marked the return of Test cricket to the latter’s home soil after a 10-year hiatus, in the aftermath of the terror attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus. And now, Bangladesh have followed the footsteps of their sub-continent neighbours and are currently in the midst of a full-fledged tour of Pakistan, playing T20Is first, followed by Tests and ODIs.

The players who have visited Pakistan, including Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, have attested to the immaculate security in the country, labeling playing cricket in the nation as ‘safe’. Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi believes that current security situation in the country is good and went on to say that he was eagerly awaiting to see team India tour Pakistan for a full-fledged series.

"The whole of PSL being held in Pakistan is a good message for all countries, as also Bangladesh touring and playing even Test cricket, shows that our security situation is good. I am waiting for India to come to Pakistan and play a series," Shahid Afridi was quoted as saying by Gulf News, reported India Today.

Amidst controversy surrounding the Asia Cup, as to where the tournament will be held, with India threatening to pull out of the tournament should it be held in Pakistan, Afridi believes that it's high time the two nations ‘sorted out their problems’. Further, the legendary all-rounder stated that irrespective of where the tournament is held, it should see the involvement of both India and Pakistan.

"The Asia Cup should be held with both India and Pakistan in it. It's time Pakistan and India sat together and sorted out their problems without involving any third country. They have many issues and once they sit together, it can be sorted but Asia Cup held anywhere should have India and Pakistan playing in the event."