VIDEO | 'Remorseful' Peter Siddle apologises to Arjun Nair after running him out with his foot
Today at 3:59 PM
Peter Siddle, thanks to his brilliant foot movement, was able to get down to the cracking shot from Chris Morris which caught Arjun Nair at the non-striker’s end short of his crease. Well, bizarrely, the bowler was seen apologising to the batsman following the run-out, which was an unusual sight.
Another day of Big Bash League action, another weird video for people to go bonkers over. The league seems to be the ocean that keeps giving, providing us with some of the best cricketing entertainment. This time, too, it did not disappoint when the Sydney Thunder took on the challenge of facing Adelaide Strikers away from home. After being put to bat, the Thunder did not get off to the best of starts, losing Usman Khawaja early in the innings.
Another extraordinary performance from Alex Hales ensured that they got to 80 runs by the end of the 11th over of the innings. However, it took another turn, as the Thunder lost two wickets in quick succession to get themselves into a mini-slump. Arjun Nair’s six combined with fancy strokes from Chris Morris showed the Thunder fans a glimmer of hope. Soon, though, that hope was taken away from them by some amazing work from Peter Siddle. In his follow-through after the delivery, Siddle’s boot caught the bottom of the cherry to find Nair grazing outside his crease, resulting in one of the easy and more bizarre run-outs in the tournament.
What made it worse for the Thunder side was that Siddle went and apologised to Nair following the dismissal. The Unluckiest of dismissals for the away side, and for Nair, an unfortunate way to get back to the dressing room following a quick-fire 18 at the crease. And for the Strikers, a lucky dismissal to cap their day.
Watch the video here:
Doesn't get much more unlucky than this... 😣 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/5xFlas45d5— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 1, 2020
