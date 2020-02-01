Twitter reacts to Noor Ahmad’s controversial mankad of Mohammad Huraira in U19 World Cup
Today at 2:52 PM
Controversy ensued in the U19 WC QF between Pakistan and Afghanistan as Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad 'mankaded' Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira to dismiss the batsman for 64. The incident sparked a raging debate online, with some backing the bowler as the rest lambasted him for his unsportsmanlike act.
Ravi Ashwin has found his brother! :D :D
🚨 MANKAD 🚨— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020
Noor Ahmed used the Mankad mode of dismissal to see off Pakistan's well-set Muhammad Hurraira for 64!
What do you make of it? 👇 #U19CWC | #AFGvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/DoNKksj1KN
It's not against the rule!
They always do this— You-Know-Who (@Exinnocent_) January 31, 2020
Backstabbers pic.twitter.com/Gpyf7DkRI3
"This is the law. It is in the law."@irbishi gives his take on Mankad as a mode of dismissal. #U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/io4eJ2WEXA— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020
Poor from— Mυԋαɱɱαԃ Wαϙαʂ AB (@mwaqasabd) January 31, 2020
Afghanistan
Hahaha! Not at all.
It’s called childish behaviour on OTT of the bowler. 0 sportsmanship— Asim Ali (@asimali1) January 31, 2020
Yup! Everyone must agree with this.
Good decision by the Afghans and the umpires. Batter MUST stay in their crease as per law 41.16.— David JS Hall (@statto95) January 31, 2020
A big NOOOOOO!
Against #SpiritOfCricket— Emran Faiz Butt 🇵🇰 (@aAmi0007) January 31, 2020
Afghanistan are a disgrace to the Cricketing world......they actually celebrated that Mankad by jumping around like they had won the World Cup #CWC19 #PAKvsAFG #shameless #cheats #gotwhattheydeserve pic.twitter.com/L5Sf5ps9o9— Khalid (@Khal1212) January 31, 2020
Hahahaha! Ashwin must watch this.
Han bc tmhary ashwin ne sikhaya sb ko— Zaheer Ahmad (@zaheerahmad2217) January 31, 2020
Its not his fault, he might be following @ashwinravi99 ,,— Abdullah Shaikh (@Abdullah842003) January 31, 2020
