Pakistan will treat semifinal against India like a normal game, states Mohammad Huraira

Pakistan U19 opener Mohammad Huraira shared that his side will be treating the semi-final clash with India like a “normal game” although the pressure is expected to be high. Huraira, who was mankaded in the quarter-final against Afghanistan, believes that it was his fault which sent him packing.

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom is all set to witness a gripping encounter between arch-rivals India U19 and Pakistan U19 side in the first semifinal of the U19 World Cup. Pakistan U19 hammered Afghanistan U19 in the quarter-final by six wickets to set up a semi-final clash with their neighbours.

Pakistan U19 opener Mohammad Huraira, who starred in his side’s triumph over their western neighbours with an impressive knock of 64, shared that his side will be taking the semifinal against India as “a normal game.”

"The India-Pakistan rivalry has always been there," TOI quoted Huraira as saying. "There will be a bit more pressure, but we'll get used to it. Myself, should I play, I'll try and play it like a normal game, and we look forward to it."

The opener’s dominant knock against the Afghans was cut short in a controversial way, after being 'mankaded' by Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad. Huraira admitted that it was a big mistake on his part to be strolling outside the crease and promised that he shall never repeat the mistake again.

"I should've been in the crease, and I'll learn from the mistake. I'll ensure it isn't repeated again."

Four times champions India made the semi-finals with a 74-run win over Australia and will be looking to seek revenge for their loss in the 2006 final where the boys in green clinched their second consecutive title by dismissing India for a paltry 71.