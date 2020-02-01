New Zealand have man in the mirror to blame for their downfall

The Flushing Meadows, at the start of the last decade, saw two chokes from Roger Federer, both at the hands of Novak Djokovic, in the span of one year. The first of the two chokes occurred on September 11, 2010, when Federer had two match points at 5-4 and 15-40, with Djokovic serving.

Mind you, in that match, he’d already squandered a 2-sets-to-1 lead but despite the hiccup, it did seem like he was going to pull through. He didn’t. Djokovic then went on to win the next three games in succession, eventually winning the match whilst also breaking Federer’s heart. Exactly one year later, at the very same venue, in the semi-final, lightning struck twice. This time, with the lead even bigger and with the choke more spectacular. At 5-3 and 40-15, serving in the fifth set, there was no way on earth that Federer was going to lose that match. Even Djokovic knew that, for he unleashed a “F*** it, I’m going to go for it” return on Federer’s first serve. As it turned out, the return was inch perfect and it landed on the ad-court. The rest, as they say, is history.

As extraordinary and mind-boggling the events were, they still were separated by a gap of 365 days. In stark contrast, though, 48 hours was all that separated New Zealand’s inexplicable, monumental chokes in Hamilton and Wellington respectively - probably an ode to the Masakadza brothers. But unlike the Federer-Djokovic encounter, it wasn’t a moment of brilliance that turned the two matches around - it was inept, incompetent cricket that left the millions watching the game on television in absolute horror and disgust. And let’s get something straight: New Zealand have themselves and only themselves to blame for it.

Their loss was not down to luck, nor was it due to the psychological trauma that the Super Over has caused them over the last six months; It was purely down to their inability to close out the match and their lack of desire to win.

Sports, much like life, gives you chances to redeem yourself. You can either snatch it and grab it with both hands, or you can let it go, cry foul, pin it on fate and keep raving about “what could have been”. New Zealand belong to the latter category and they, astonishingly, were given not one, not two, but three different chances at redemption. Yet three Super Overs later, all they do is keep going back to Lord’s 2019 and sob over the ‘injustice’ that was done to them. If there ever was a trophy awarded for enticing sympathy, you’d believe that New Zealand would win it every year.

But time is running out. Truth is, they now are running out of excuses, too, and can no longer hide. Wellington was a depiction of everything wrong with New Zealand cricket and why there needs to be a radical change in the way they go about the game. You’d have thought that the team would have learnt from their horror show in Hamilton, but it wasn’t to be.

Their structuring was haphazard, there was no planning and as the finishing line got closer and closer, they started panicking. Like a wild animal that’d escaped the forests and somehow made its way to the neighborhood, there they were, wandering cluelessly, not knowing what to do.

What was evident from their second choke in as many days, in the fourth T20I, was that there was no post-mortem done after the Hamilton loss. For all we know, if at all there was a team meeting, players might have been told that they were ‘unlucky’ to have lost the match; who knows, perhaps a player or two might have even narrated anecdotes about the World Cup Final.

Or maybe I’m wrong. Maybe New Zealand are actually unlucky, but only because they used all their luck in the game against India in World Cup - no, not the semi-final, but the washed out game in the group stages which handed them the one point that propelled them into the semis; the one point they’d have never gotten had the match happened in the first place.

What is appalling - and alarming in the long run for New Zealand - is that at the epicentre of the whole circus were their three most experienced players. It was not the kids who faltered but it was Williamson, Taylor and Southee who, between them, have played more matches than half the Indian side combined. Fair enough, Wiliamson erred once, made an error in judgement, but Ross Taylor’s mindless, condemnable slog in fourth match, especially having been at the heart of the choke in the 3rd T20I, was inexcusable.

Taylor, ideally, should have been the one to see the team over the line or perhaps even have a word or two with Seifert or Mitchell at the other end. Yet, all he could do was perish trying to slog his way out of trouble. You expect senior figures in the side to set an example. In fact, it was no surprise that Mitchell got out the way he did; After all, he’d just seen his senior partner getting out doing something even more atrocious, so in no way is he to blame trying to do the same.

Their stubborness to persist with Southee to deliver the goods is also baffling. Fair enough, in the absence of Boult and Ferguson, Southee, being a senior bowler, becomes the automatic pick to bowl the Super Over, but that doesn’t mean that the option of exploring alternatives need to be shunned down. This was a guy who, prior to delivering the Super Over in Wellington, had conceded 69 runs on his four previous Super Over outings and hadn’t bowled his side to victory in over 10 years.

Given that India mercilessly whacked him in Hamilton, a change - perhaps throwing the ball to a Kuggeljin - might have potentially thrown the visitors off guard. Yet there he was, once again, delivering pie after pie to the batsmen, landing every ball in the slot, balls which pleaded to be hit off the ground. A senior bowler should act like one, but Southee didn’t, and his performances in the Super Over made it look like he’s been all but leeching off his own reputation. But he has over 250 international matches and 400 wickets next to his name, so I guess none of that matters.

Perhaps, if the urge to win was intravenously connected to their veins - like their opponents in this series - Munro would have not jogged his way back to the crease, Santner wouldn't have been joking around with the Indians after tying the match, Jimmy Neesham wouldn’t have been playing for Wellington and Glenn Phillips would have been in the XI. There is a dire need to inculcate a winning habit which, as was evident from the four completed matches, is missing from this team.

It is at times like these that you wish New Zealand took their cricket seriously. That they had a full-strength Indian team by the scruff of their neck is a testament to their talent and ability, but sport, unfortunately has no place for losers. For all the flack Bangladesh received in the aftermath of the 2016 WT20 even they, of all teams, managed to bury their demons and score an upset over India in their own backyard - a far tougher ask than what New Zealand have at hand right now.

And it was Mushfiqur Rahim who took the matter into his own hands to erase the pain of the past. If a team like Bangladesh, in the absence of two of their biggest stars, can refrain from giving excuses and redeem themselves, you wonder what’s stopping New Zealand from doing the same.

New Zealand have certainly left it late to learn, but then again, it is never too late. It is time for them to set out to win, for they’ve been more than happy to just show up, let alone compete, on way too many occasions. The choke-a-mania in Hamilton and Wellington were reality checks for the side to be ruthless, stop dwelling on the past and start focusing on the future.

Changes cannot happen overnight but there can always be a starting point, and one hopes that at least now the Kiwis will learn from their mistakes. It took Federer 8 long years after the choke at Flushing Meadows to pull off something similar, in the Wimbledon 2019 Final. At this point of time, you can be damn sure that the Kiwis would bite your hand off if you offered them immunity from choking for the same period of time.