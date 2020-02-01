New Zealand have done specialization in losing super overs, opines Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has opined that New Zealand has done specialization in losing super overs after their double losses to India at home over a span of just three days. He has also credited the Indians for holding their nerves in both the matches and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar commented about New Zealand’s recent back-to-back losses in super overs against India in the ongoing T20I series saying that the team has done specialisation in losing super overs, having one just one in the six they have featured in.

“I don’t understand what New Zealand. They have tied 6 matches and have managed to win only 1 Super Over. Looks like they have done specialization in losing. Despite being a good team they could not achieve an easy target like 166,” said Shoaib Akthar on his personal Youtube channel.

Once the fastest bowler in the world, Shoaib Akhtar opined that the Kiwi players does not have the nerve to handle situations under pressure, which was evident from their matches where India virtually snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. New Zealand had to chase down 166 and were well on course to a victory with 7 needed off the last six balls, but they bottled the game eventually.

“166 should have been an easy chase but the Kiwis made life difficult for themselves. This goes to show they don’t have the nerves to handle pressure scenarios. Are they new chockers of the world? Are they the new South Africa who could never win in a tough situation?” added the former cricketer.

On the other hand, Akhtar lauded the Indian players by saying that they have the nerves to pull off crunch matches, even though the odds are not in their favour.

“India have better nerves, they know how to control such pressure situations so once the match went into the Super Over, they had no chance,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

India are 4-0 up in the 5-match T20I series, with the last match to be played at the Bay Oval, in Mount Maunganui this Sunday.