IND vs NZ | India fined 40% of match fee for slow-over rate in Wellington T20I

On Saturday, ICC confirmed that Virat Kohli’s Indian team have been fined 40% of their match fee following a slow-over rate against the hosts New Zealand in the fourth T20I. The tourists were two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration in Wellington.
The Indian team were dealt with a blow with 40% of their match fee being taken by the International Cricket Committee (ICC) for following a slower-over rate against New Zealand in Wellington. The news comes in after India had taken an unmissable 4-0 lead against the home side in a 5-match T20I series. Match referee Chris Broad took the decision after the tourists were found slow by two overs in the second innings of the game, with New Zealand chasing 166 runs for victory.
“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” read ICC’s statement after the game.
Further, the report added that Indian skipper Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction following the team’s failure of bowling the overs within the allotted time.
“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charges,” it added.
