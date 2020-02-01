IND vs NZ | India fined 40% of match fee for slow-over rate in Wellington T20I

The Indian team were dealt with a blow with 40% of their match fee being taken by the International Cricket Committee (ICC) for following a slower-over rate against New Zealand in Wellington. The news comes in after India had taken an unmissable 4-0 lead against the home side in a 5-match T20I series. Match referee Chris Broad took the decision after the tourists were found slow by two overs in the second innings of the game, with New Zealand chasing 166 runs for victory.