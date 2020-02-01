IND vs NZ | Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Tests

BCCI have confirmed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from back surgery that he underwent towards the end of 2019, will miss the two-Test series against New Zealand starting February 21. The board also confirmed that Pandya will undergo rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

The BCCI, on Saturday, confirmed that the all-rounder will miss the Tests against the Kiwis after his injury was reviewed by a spinal surgeon in London. The board also confirmed that the all-rounder, who last featured for India in a T20I against South Africa in September, will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru until he regains full match fitness.

“Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone. Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness,” read the official statement released by the BCCI.

The first of the two Tests will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 21.

