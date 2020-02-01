IND vs NZ | Guys are hurting, but we are tight as a group, assures Colin Munro

New Zealand opener Colin Munro has revealed that though the Kiwis are hurting after back-to-back losses in the Super Over of matches they should’ve won, the unit is still united. Munro added that the hosts, who are down 0-4 in the series, will look to bounce back in the final T20 on Sunday.

When the Black Caps watched on as England — unfairly to many — lifted the World Cup after a Super Over tie in July, the world was empathetic to their fate. But the manner of their consecutive losses from easily-winnable positions has left many a cricket fan scratching their hands in frustration. The errors — both in decision-making and execution — were staggering in both games after playing some really good cricket for most of both matches in regulation time. Munro, himself, hit form and scored what would’ve been a match-winning 47-ball 64, but one momentary lapse cost him his wicket to a brilliant Virat Kohli run out.

"We're all sitting in the shed now and talking about it and hurting that we have let two games like that slip. And, I put my hand up too. We talk about running quickly between the wickets and then I was dawdling with that second one, and Kohli picks up and does some magical work and that's it. There's a few guys that are hurting. But we are tight in our group and we will bounce back, come Sunday hopefully," Munro said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

As much as they are soon establishing themselves as chokers, the Kiwis have, time and again, turned up strong in a major tournament. And with the T20 World Cup around the corner, Munro hopes more players can take responsibility on the field, with both bat and ball.

"Yeah we are just waiting for that next big tournament, no just joking. It's just one of those things. Super Over is a bit of luck to be fair. Obviously there's still got to be some execution with the ball and with the bat, and for players to take that responsibility, but I think once we get on a roll, and when we win one, then who knows what will happen with the next one?" he said.

While many a cricket pundit has said that the Kiwis have now slipped into a psychological barrier, Munro doesn’t agree. Instead, the southpaw credited India for not giving up in any situation.

"No I don't think so. They've got some good players, and they play well as a team but I think we've taken them deep in three out of the four games. It's just the way it goes. Sometimes when you play back-to-back cricket like we have, it's like being in a mini-tournament phase when you get into playing games back to back. And when you get a few losses, and it just all goes that way as well. So I don't think so at all," Munro added.